UPDF emphasizes information sharing and cohesion among security forces to fight Al-Shabaab

Lieutenant Colonel Hannington Kigula, ATMIS Commanding Officer of Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) 41 Battalion has emphasized the importance of proper information sharing and cohesion among security forces. He made the call during the Barawe District security meeting held at Hotel Abu.

He noted that without the two elements, Al-Shabaab can exploit the opportunity to infiltrate and cause mayhem to innocent civilians.

“As ATMIS we are ready to work and cooperate with all stakeholders as mandated in order to create peace and stability in Somalia” Col Kigula noted.

At the same event, the South West Federal State Minister for Security, Hassan Abdikadir Mohammed, called upon security forces to unite in order to degrade Al-Shabaab and reminded the security forces to always consult the Somali Constitution which spells out the roles of the Armed Forces of Somalia.

“Unity is strength and key to flush out Al-Shabaab. Let the Constitution be your guiding principle as you are obliged to protect it,” said Minister Abdikadir.

He further urged Somali Security Forces to use the presence of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Forces to decisively defeat Al-Shabaab.

The Minister thanked ATMIS forces for creating an enabling environment where the federal government is able to provide services to the people. He said by curtailing Al-Shabaab terror activities, the government is able to construct administrative structures and other social and economic amenities.

The security meeting was attended by Hon. Nuur Siidow Baba; Minister for Endowment and Religious Affairs, Dahir Abdulahi, Minister of Public Works, Dr. Libaan Osman, Barawe District Commissioner, Unit Commanders from SNA, Police and ATMIS, among others.

The delegation later inspected and laid a foundation stone at the site for the construction of the South West Federal State House.