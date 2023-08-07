Besigye clarifies on Shs 300 million he received form Nandala Mafabi

The former presidential candidate Dr. Kiiza Besigye has revealed that there is a coup in the party, and it’s now moving on decrees. Besigye said while responding to the elders’ committee report which was released last week.

Currently there has been an ongoing battle between the Amuriat and Party Secretary General Nandala Mafabi and the former party President Dr Kizza Besigye. Besigye accuses Amuriat of getting money from the ruling party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to finance his campaigns.

Besigye said the task given to the FDC Elders Committee was strange. Their main task was to reconcile him and Nandala to bring harmony to the party.

“I did not have and don’t have any personal issues with Nandala Mafabi. In fact, until this money issue arose, I considered him not just a colleague but a friend. It was on that basis that he entrusted me with Shs 300 million. I told the Elders Committee that there are no issues between me and Nandala that merit reconciliation,” Besigye said.

“I pointed out to the National Council that formed the Committee and told them that the two things they needed to look at were where the money came from and the management of the party. I narrated to the Committee incidents from the time Nandala entrusted me with his Shs 300 million up to the time I reported to the National Council,” he said.

“Nandala told me he was giving me the money because he feared the revenue authority. They were demanding money from his companies and if he placed it on his accounts the authority would pounce on it and it would be difficult to recover it,” he stated.

He said; “I told Nandala that my home was not secure. My home is always being surrounded and sometimes searched. I told him I could not keep the money with. My first concern came with the arrival of the money. The money arrived at my home at 10 pm. Nandala rang me saying that “The other thing we talked about is about to arrive.”

“I asked him where the money was passing because there was a curfew at the time and people were not allowed to move. He told me not to worry and before long his driver alone handed me a big box of money. After failing to make progress with this Shs 300 million and after consulting with my colleagues on the problematic money, we had taken the decision to return it. However, there was the hullabaloo of elections going on,” he said.

He claimed that that money was later given back to the Nandala and team and they received it from his petrol station in Nsambya.