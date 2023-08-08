19.7 C
Health

Anti-homosexuality Act does not forbid any person from seeking medical services- MOH

By Simon Kabayo
Dr. Mwebesa

The Ministry of Health has warned public and private health centers from discriminating against any citizen from accessing the medical services.

Dr. Henry Mwebesa, Director General Health Services said that the constitution of the Republic of Uganda recognizes that health is a fundamental right and guarantees access to health services for all.

“This is to reiterate that the Anti-homosexuality Act, 2023 does not forbid any person from seeking medical services from a health facility or hospital,” Dr. Mwebesa said.

He added that all services should be provided in a manner that ensures safety, privacy and confidentiality to all clients that seek health services in all public and private health facilities. 

“The ministry of health is mandated to provide Preventive, Promotive, curative and rehabilitative Health services to all people in Uganda in their diversity without any form of discrimination,” he guided.

He urged that patient rights and ethical values, confidentiality, privacy, patient safety as stipulated in the patients’ charter should be upheld each time a patient seeks health care services at your facility.

He added, “All health centers should not discriminate or stigmatize any individual who seeks healthcare for any reason- gender, tribe, economic or social or sexual orientation.”

The Anti- Homosexuality Bill was passed by Parliament of Uganda on 02 May 2023 and it includes penalties up to life imprisonment for consensual same-sex relations and capital punishment for crimes of “aggravated homosexuality” (such as serial offenders). Youths under the age of 18 could be prosecuted and imprisoned for multi-year sentences. LGBTQI+ persons, including youth, may be subject to forced conversion therapy.

However, the homosexuals in Uganda are seen as a misfit in the society and fear to disclose themselves.

