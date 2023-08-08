Court orders for arrest of former UNBS boss

The Anti-Corruption Court has issued an order for the arrest of the former Executive Director of Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) Livingstone Ebiru, for failure to appear before court.

He is required to appear in court on August 31, 2023, to address corruption charges.

Ebiru was last week sacked from the job for alleged bribing of UNBS board members with Shs100 million to keep his contract.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) last week, Ebiru admitted to bribing the entity’s board with Shs100 million to retain his job.

The committee is investigating Ebiru, the Executive for misappropriating Shs12.5 billion. During the committee proceedings, the Chairperson of the Board of UNBS, Charles Musekuura said that the Ebiru had caused financial loss at the entity and was at the helm of corruption and numerous irregularities.

He revealed that out of the total $4.9 million in the account, only $1.5 million had been sent to the consolidated fund, while the remaining $3.4 million was converted and utilised to support the bureau’s operations at its source under the authority of the director.

“The $3.4 million was used at the source which, to my understanding, was contrary to the law and I am mindful that whatever it is that I have to do at the bureau, I am guided by the law,” Musekuura said.