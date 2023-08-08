FDC sacks Ssemujju Nganda as party Chief Whip

The Forum for Democratic Change Party (FDC) has sacked their Parliamentary Chief Whip Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and immediately appointed Mawokota South legislator Yusuf Nsibambi as his replacement.

In a letter dated August 7, 2023 from the party Secretary General, Nathan Nandala Mafabi the party withdrew Ssemujju with immediate effect.

“In accordance with section 6J (1), the party hereby appoints Yusuf Nsibambi as the party Whip of the Forum for Democratic Change Party (FDC) to replace Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda,” the letter directed.

Ssemujju’s sacking comes at the time when he and others led by former party strongman Kizza Besigye have accused the leadership of the party for receiving money from unknown sources to fund the 2021 general elections.

The Kira Municipality legislator who doubles as the party spokesperson has been critical of the Najjanakumbi leadership accusing them of dictatorial tendencies on how they are running the party.