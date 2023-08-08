Uganda police, Rajagiri Hospital partner to provide specialized medical services to officers

Uganda Police Force (UPF) and Rajagiri Hospital based in Koch –India have partnered to provide specialized medical services to the personnel of the Uganda Police Force.

SCP Enanga Fred, Police Spokesperson revealed that a police delegation led by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Martin Okoth Ochola will be travelling to Kochi -India, to finalize the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Uganda Police Force and Rajagiri Hospital.

SCP Enanga said that this is a significant welfare step, where Rajagiri hospital in fostering partnerships and cooperation with the UPF, will offer the medical services at very friendly rates.

“It is our vision that every police officer deserves the right to compassion, dignity, respect and comfort as they work,” Enanga said.

He added, “We are proud of this valuable partnership as it will add to our significant contributions to the UPF’s health services. The agreement will guarantee the delivery of the highest levels of advanced healthcare to the beneficiaries at Rajagiri Hospitals.”

He further revealed that Uganda Police is happy to fulfill its social responsibility obligations by providing and attending to the needs of the police staff. Arrangements will be made for the police officers requiring medical assistance and treatment to attain it at Rajagiri.

“The full details of the strategic partnership and framework for cooperation, between the UPF and Rajagiri Hospital, India, will be shared, after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding,” he noted