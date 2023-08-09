FDC Saga: Amuriat calls for investigation on Lukwago, Ssemujju misconduct

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) President Patrick Oboi Amuriat has directed the Chairperson of the Party’s disciplinary committee, James Otto to investigate the misconduct of Elias Lukwago-Ag. Deputy President, Ibrahim Ssemuju Nganda- Secretary for Information & Publicity and other members.

“I proceed under article 28(3)(b) (u) and acting in consultation with the party Working Committee to request you to convene meetings of the Committee on Discipline to hear and disposed cases of hostility towards the party, failure to execute and absconding from duty on the following members.” reads part of the letter.

The other members to be investigated include Kennedy Okello-Ag. Deputy Secretary for Presidency, Dr. George Okello Ekwaro – Ag Deputy Secretary for Mobilization, Mr. Samuel Makheka W’Mugenyi – Ag. Deputy for International and Regional Affairs , Mr. Amon Ayesigomwe Rubarema-secretary for Works & Transport and Mubarak Munyagwa-Ag. Secretary for MobIlization.

“In the meantime and moving under the above-mentioned constitutional provision, I will be making appointments on acting basis to offices held by the above-mentioned members,” Amuriat added in a letter.

Amuriat added that with the exception of Ibrahim Ssemuju Nganda and Mr. Amon Ayesigome who were elected by the National Delegates Conference, all the above members were appointed by him on acting basis.

In the past few weeks the above-mentioned individuals and Dr Kiiza Besigye (former party President) have been accusing Amuriat and his group of accepting dirty money from unknown sources to fund the party’s 2021 General Elections.

On Tuesday, Party Secretary General. Nathan Nandala Mafabi replaced Party Chief Whip Semujju Nganda with Yusuf Nsibambi.