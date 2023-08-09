World Bank suspends new public financing to Uganda over Anti-Homosexuality law

The World Bank has suspended new public financing to Uganda because of the Anti-homosexuality law.



“Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act fundamentally contradicts the World Bank Group’s values. We believe our vision to eradicate poverty on a livable planet can only succeed if it includes everyone irrespective of race, gender, or sexuality. This law undermines those efforts. Inclusion and non-discrimination sit at the heart of our work around the world,” World Bank stated.



“Immediately after the law was enacted, the World Bank deployed a team to Uganda to review our portfolio in the context of the new legislation. That review determined additional measures are necessary to ensure projects are implemented in alignment with our environmental and social standards,” World Bank added.



The World Bank further stated that their goal is to protect sexual and gender minorities from discrimination and exclusion in the projects the finance. These measures are currently under discussion with the authorities.



“No new public financing to Uganda will be presented to our Board of Executive Directors until the efficacy of the additional measures has been tested,” World Bank confirmed.



The Third-party monitoring and grievance redress mechanisms will significantly increase, allowing the bank to take corrective action as necessary.



Museveni, who has referred to homosexuality as a psychological disorder, has rejected international criticism of the legislation, which he has defended as necessary to stop the LGBTQ community from trying to “recruit” people.



The World Bank Group has a longstanding and productive relationship with Uganda; and we remain committed to helping all Ugandans—without exception—escape poverty, access vital services, and improve their lives.