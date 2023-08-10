Deputy Speaker Tayebwa mourns fallen Bishop Emeritus George Tibesigwa

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has mourned the fallen Bishop Emeritus of Ankole Diocese, George Tibwesigwa who passed on yesterday evening at Mayanja Memorial Hospital, Mbarara.



Thomas Tayebwa referred to him as a hardworking man of God and strong pillar of faith in the Ankole region.

“In Bishop George Tibesigwa, the faithful in Ankole have lost a strong pillar of faith. The Emeritus Bishop preached faith, hard work. Love for one another and unity. Ankole as a region will miss him dearly,” Tayebwa mourned.



He added, “My condolences go out to his family, and all the faithful. And May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.”

Bishop George Tibesigwa at 87 years old has been a wise and compassionate leader, a loving friend, and a dedicated servant of God with true inspiration to many people in the Ankole region.

Bishop George William Tibesigwa also served as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs in southwestern Uganda.

Tibesigwa retired from service in 2010 after clocking the recommended canonical age of service in the Church of Uganda.

He was replaced by the current Bishop Rt. Rev Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa, who was enthroned on 18th July 2010.

Tibesigwa graduated with a Doctor of Ministry from the Asian Centre for Theological Studies and Mission/United University of ASIA, and a Master of Divinity University College of Emmanuel and St. Chad.



He also held a Bachelor of Arts (Sociology and Psychology) University of Saskatchewan, a Bachelor of Theology University College of Emmanuel and St. Chad.

Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Rt Rev Dr Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu hailed Dr Tibesigwa for his service towards the church describing him as a diligent servant of God who will be greatly missed.



“I am saddened by the passing of my brother Bishop George Tibeesigwa, who went to be with the Lord.. He served diligently as the Provincial Secretary of COU and as the 4th Bishop of the Ankole Diocese,” the Archbishop said in a brief statement.

He revealed that the burial details will follow soon.