Islamic Bank, Sudhir’s VCON Co. sign MoU to construct a Shs34b infrastructure at Mbale-based University

The Islamic Development Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sudhir Ruparelia’s VCON Construction Limited to construct state of the art infrastructure that will house the faculty of engineering at Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) based in Mable worth Shs34b ($9.1m).

The development follows the Islamic Development Bank that will bankroll the project with a financing facility issuing a “No Objection Letter” for the signing of the contract.

VCON Construction Limited won the award after the bidding process and will undertake civil works that will include construction and equipping of the Faculty of Engineering and a 500-bed hostel at the Main Campus in Mbale.

The contract was signed at the university’s Kampala Campus with Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, Mr. Rajiv Ruparelia, Mr. Prabhat Mishra, Mr. Brian Muturi and Mr. Dharmish Vudha from the contractor’s side while IUIU was represented by Prof Ismail Simbwa Gyagenda (Rector), Dr. Kasula Twaha Ahmed, Engr Dauda Semujju, Arch Ayub Kasujja, Mr. Sewakambo Hamza, Mr. Taban Rashid, Ms. Zamzam Ahmed, Mr. Mutyaba Abdallah, Mr. Mwima Abdallah, and Ms. Akampa Amanda Tracy representing IUIU’s consultants from Symbion (U) Ltd.

According to the agreement, the project is expected to be completed within 15 months.

VCON’s director Sudhir Ruparelia gave assurances that the work will be completed within the agreed time frame.

“Our company currently has 11 ongoing construction projects. We have the technical capacity to undertake a project of such magnitude and complete it on time,” Sudhir said.

IUIU’s Prof. Ismail Gyagenda said the development of the infrastructure is long overdue and is geared towards enhancing the learning environment at the university.

He further urged the contractor to meet the agreed specifications and standards.