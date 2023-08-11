UPDF urges Karacunas to embrace amnesty and return all guns

Commanders of the disarmament operation and senior leaders in Kotido and Kaabong Districts have urged Karacunas (reformed Karimojong warriors) to embrace the amnesty window. The call was made yesterday in the respective districts as mass security – mobilization for a voluntary approach in the disarmament operation (Usalama Kwa Wote) took centre stage.

“As we continuously and directly interact with the community, I urge Karacunas to embrace the amnesty window period to return all guns as per the Presidential directive,” said Major General Don Nabasa, the 3 Division Commander.

Maj Gen Nabasa noted that through a voluntary approach, the joint forces have been able to recover over 80 guns and 1200 live rounds of ammunition in the last three months from the entire area of operation.

Recently, three guns from Achia Longorialem (South Division, Kotido Municipality, Apanamuti (Kamor sub-county) and Kapel (Maaru sub-county) were voluntarily handed over to security at Losilang sub-county headquarters, in Kotido district.

Brig Gen Felix Busizoori, the Deputy Division Commander affirmed that the forces maintain combat readiness and enhanced deployments to deter any possibility of re-armament from neighbouring countries.

The commandant of the Anti-Stock Theft Unit, Senior Commissioner of Police Elias Kasirabo said that a number of security interventions to regulate livestock trade have taken course with 13 markets officially opened and closely monitored, reduced exit routes and 26 traders legalized with permits compared to the previous hundreds.

The Chairperson Local Council 5 for Kotido District Hon Komol Lotee popularly known as Kacheri boy pledged to rally the masses towards total support for a voluntary approach as it yields positive results. He recognized the women’s efforts in persuading their husbands to voluntarily surrender guns to security commanders and committees.