Housing Finance Bank Boosts Ndejje University’s Basketball Ambitions with Sponsorship Package

In a strategic move towards building capacity among the youth and grooming talent for future sustainability, Housing Finance Bank proudly announced its sponsorship of UGX 60 million to Ndejje Angels, the basketball team of Ndejje University, during a press event held today at the bank’s offices in Kololo. This sponsorship resonates with the Bank’s commitment to providing empowering solutions to all Ugandans, particularly among the youth, who make up 70% of Uganda’s population and hold the promise of becoming the country’s future leaders. The event was well attended by Housing Finance Bank officials represented by Ms. Anne Abeja, the Banks Company Secretary and Chief Legal Officer, and Ndejje University Dean of Students Mr. Wilfred Muhumuza Kato along with the gallant Angels and other Ndejje University officials.



The sponsorship announcement follows the Bank’s recent collaboration with Ndejje University, which included the construction of a basketball court earlier this year on the University’s main campus. This announcement coincides with a significant achievement by the Ndejje University Angels in their recent victory over the reigning champions in the National Basketball League.

Ms. Anne Abeja, Company Secretary at Housing Finance Bank, expressed her enthusiasm for embarking on this transformative journey with Ndejje University toward education and youth development while emphasizing the shared values of dedication, hard work, and excellence as the foundation behind the partnership. She said, “At Housing Finance Bank, we strongly believe that education is a crucial instrument in the fight against poverty and underdevelopment. We continue collaborating with universities and schools to make a difference in the students’ lives. So, this partnership with Ndejje University Angels is a perfect opportunity for us to give back to our country through supporting sports and education.”

Ndejje University is a leading sports powerhouse in Uganda, ranked number one in the nation and across East Africa, and holding the second position continent-wide. With a remarkable track record in basketball and other sports, the University’s women’s basketball team has been a two-time all-university games finalist (2018 and 2019), while the men’s team has clinched victory in six university tournaments across Uganda and East Africa and consistently asserting its presence in the National Basketball League.

Mr. Kato Muhumuza, Dean of Students at Ndejje University, expressed his gratitude to Housing Finance Bank and envisioned the sponsorship as a catalyst for propelling the basketball team to even greater heights. He said, “I appreciate Housing Finance Bank for the great support to our team and assure you that the University is committed to making the most of this collaboration. I firmly believe this partnership will yield even greater results as we continue, as seen by our recent achievement against the league champions this week. With Housing Finance Bank’s unwavering support, we continue to drive our players’ holistic development and elevate the entire sport of basketball within the country.”

Housing Finance Bank remains dedicated to providing comprehensive education support while consistently empowering Ugandans with convenient, affordable, and relevant financial solutions, including working capital for school owners, bridge financing, incremental housing loans, and vehicle financing. These solutions address critical infrastructural and financial challenges faced by education institutions nationwide while seamlessly aligning with its core mission of enabling sustainable home ownership and financial independence.