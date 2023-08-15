Kate Kiiza replaces Sekabembe as new Dfcu Executive Director

The Board of Directors at Dfcu Bank has appointed Ms. Kate Kabaingi Kiiza as Executive Director replacing Mr. William Sekabembe who went into early retirement recently.

Kate has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Dfcu Bank Limited for the last 8 years.

Her appointment was confirmed by Angelina Namakula-Ofwono, the Company Secretary, Dfcu Bank in a statement on Tuesday.

“Dfcu Bank Limited is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms. Kate K. Kiiza as Executive Director, effective August 7, 2023,” Namakula said.

Her career spans over 25 years of experience in Finance, Management, and Business Leadership within the Financial Services Industry and downstream Oil Marketing.

Prior to joining Dfcu Bank Limited, she was Chief Financial Officer at United Bank of Africa, Shell Uganda Limited, and Vivo Energy Uganda Limited.

Her expertise lies not only in her strong strategic orientation and commercial awareness but also in her notable stakeholder engagement capabilities.

Dr. Winifred Tarinyeba Kiryabwire, the Board Chair at Dfcu Bank described Kate as a seasoned financial professional and dedicated female leader.

“The Board is pleased to have a seasoned financial professional and dedicated female leader step into this role,” Dr. Kiryabwire said of Kate’s appointment as new executive director.

Kate is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants (FCCA) and member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU).

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Makerere University. She replaces William Sekabembe who was removed from the same post last month. Dfcu is faced with a London legal challenge on how it acquired Crane Bank and its prosperities.