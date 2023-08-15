LC2 Chairman wanted for aggravated defilement of his stepdaughter

The Territorial Police in Aswa East Region and Pader district has put up a serious manhunt for, Christopher Ali Bongonyonge, the LC 2 Chairman, for Acumu Ward, Acholi bar Town council in Pader district, for the Aggravated Defilement of his 15-year-old, stepdaughter, on the 7.08.2023, at around midnight.

SCP Enanga Fred, Police Spokesperson said that the facts gathered indicate that the suspect, a step father to the victim returned home, picked a panga and started accusing her of indulging in love affairs with boys in the village and forced the victim to sleep in the same room with him.

“At around midnight, he woke her up and tasked her to lead him to her boyfriend’s home. Along the way, the suspect dragged the victim to the nearby bush and defiled her, then returned home. The victim narrated her ordeal to her relatives and the matter reported to Acholibur CPS in Pader district,” Enanga revealed.

He added, “We appeal to anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect to inform the nearest police unit. The panga, which was used to intimidate the victim, was recovered.”

However, Enanga urged all guardians, parents and half-parents, that children look to them for their safety and well-being. It is therefore, disappointing, when this trust is broken by mentors and role models.

Cases of defilement and sodomy have become rampant in Uganda, as at least police register the same cases from different regions of the country weekly.

Yesterday, territorial Police in KMP South and Nateete division, arrested one Mutabazi Deo, a 30-year-old, male adult, of Mutundwe Wabiyinja zone, Bunamwaya division, for the Aggravated Defilement and Sodomy of two male juveniles aged 11 and 12.

The suspect a week ago, called the two victims to his room, lubricated their anuses with oil and sodomised them. Concerned neighbours, alerted the parents to the victims, who tipped the Defence Secretary LCI, of the area, who responded immediately. During arrest, the suspect was found with two other male juveniles, aged 10 and 13, seated on his bed, with lubricated anuses, pending sodomy. The suspect was arrested on charges of Aggravated Defilement and indecent assault.

Such incidents of sexual abuse against young boys and teenagers clearly reveal the dangers they face in the community.

However, police are working tirelessly to ensure all perpetrators of child sexual trafficking, sodomy and other forms of physical abuse targeting young boys and male teenagers are held accountable for their crimes.