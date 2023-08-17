ADF will soon be history, says Gen Dick Olum

The joint operation codenamed ‘Operation Shujaa’ by the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) have so far recovered 9500 rounds of ammunition from the ongoing operation against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) that begun on the November 30, 2021.

The Commander of the UPDF Mountain Division and Operation Shujaa, Major General Dick Olum said that the operation has degraded ADF’s capacity to cause war.

“The ADF will soon get into the books of the past. We have reduced their capacity to cause war, we have depleted their manpower, their weaponry and their morale is at the lowest.”

Maj Gen Olum made the remarks yesterday while displaying a catchment of the weaponry and equipment captured from the ADF at the UPDF Mountain Division Headquarters, Muhooti Barracks Fort Portal.

In addition to the ammunition, 548 ADF terrorists have been put out of action (POA), 50 have been captured alive and 31 have surrendered to the joint forces after intense pressure.

The weapons recovered from the enemy are 151 including 142 submachine guns (SMG), 08 pieces of PMK Machine gun and 01 pieces of 60 millimetres mortar. Also, recovered are 111 military radios from the ADF, 45 radio charger ports and 10 batteries.

The joint forces have so far rescued 156 persons including women and children. The children, most of whom were in bad health conditions, are currently receiving medical care from the various health facilities of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces.

According to the overall UPDF Commander of Operation Shujaa, Gen Dick Olum, the figures above do not include weapons and equipment under the FARDC.

“The figures are only inclusive of what we have recorded and we have in our custody as UPDF. FARDC has weapons and equipment captured from ADF and are in DRC, so the figures could be double what we have just given you,” said Gen Olum.

Gen Olum added, “For those ADF put out of action, we only count the dead bodies. Those we fight with and run in the wild and die from there are excluded. Therefore, each figure could be double what we have as UPDF.”