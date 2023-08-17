FDC’s Nandala Mafabi has no choice but to join Museveni’s cabinet

In November 2017, before my son Noah Mukhwana passed on, a Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) die-hard and deputy secretary-persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the peoples’ government had a very hot debate in Jinja where we then lived regarding their party’s primary elections that brought in my friend Eng. Patrick Oboi Amuriat (POA).

I had told him (my son) that Dr. Col. (Rtd) Waren Kizza Besigye Kifefe did not favor a stronger than him contender in FDC. Noah was very angry supported by one female Mumasaba female Advocate of the High Court who rebuked me when I wrote the same opinion in the print media which I reproduce here verbatim.

“Does the scenario below indicate that Dr. Byesigye fears strong contenders?”

My son, Noah Mukhwana is a delegate at Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), a vibrant member and participated in the foregoing delegate’s conference where Eng. Patrick Oboi Amuriat (POA) was elected. My son was very excited that an Easterner is eventually at the helm of one of the big political parties in the country and sought my counsel on the matter. Firstly, I asked Noah whether FDC practices cosmetic democracy, is it just contradictions, outright lies, negative energy: i.e. vengeance, hate, jealousy, anger or just bad attitude?

A Tanzanian retired Col. Ngamizi, a friend of mine once told a story that when Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere was about to retire from Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) the party proposed the name of Alhaji Ali Hassan Mwinyi yet Nyerere had his own favorite in mind i.e. Salim Ahmed Salim. Under pressure, Nyerere secretly invited Mwinyi at State House and pleaded with him that he was going to nominate his name but prayed that Hassan Mwinyi stands down in favor of another candidate, Ahmed Salim. That is the nature of African politics!

FDC campaigns exposed the party’s now defiance doctrine that to me is counterproductive because what would happen in future when there is nothing in the Country to defy about?

Maj. Gen. Mugisha Muntu was de-campaigned on the basis of being too gentlemanly to offer a harsh challenge and pressure on what is referred to as “harsh regime” of National Resistance Movement and its Chairman Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Interestingly Gen. Muntu was also accused of weakening FDC. His enemies concentrated candidates of Western Uganda (i.e. 3 candidates in all), conveniently sweet talked the Central Uganda candidate Munyagwa out of the race. The above situation opened a flood gate of unanswered questions.

What now happens to the people’s government and people’s president Kizza Besigye who had earlier claimed that the same Mugisha Muntu-led FDC won the 2016 general elections but were robbed of the victory by the NRM machinery yet now indict Muntu as a very weak leader and NRM mole.

Must we now conclude that the treason charges against Dr. Col. Kizza Besigye for conducting an unlawful “swearing-in ceremony” for himself is now plea of guilty?

Nathan James Nandala Mafabi (Easterner) also contested against Muntu in November 2012 (see attached), I largely as head of security (Resident District Commissioner) in the former’s home turf Elgon zone (Bulambuli formerly part of Sironko District) guaranteed TEAM NANDALA headed by Maj. (Rtd) Rubaramira Ruranga but Col. Kizza Besigye was nowhere to campaign for the former, yet the latter is a revered first class defiance commander and political king maker for even those seeking leadership in NRM party in Elgon area, remember in seniority that Nandala Mafabi then was Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LOP) and therefore, was the best presidential candidate for Uganda.

If FDC’s current doctrine is defiance then there is no advocate of the same other than Nandala Mafabi for I personally know him as a proponent of chaos and violence having hosted his peaceful campaign in 2012 at the end of the event, his only courtesy was to insult me, Museveni and unfortunately attempted to fight the security team I deployed for his event. The eventual victor Eng. Hon. Patrick Oboi Amuriat (POA) cannot be rated among the first tough defiant FDC leaders namely: Dr. Besigye himself, Ingrid Turinawe, Bobi Wine, Salamu Musumba, Munyagwa and many others”.

