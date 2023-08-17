Gov’t launches five year digital transformation road map

The Vice president Jessica Alupo has launched a five year digital transformation roadmap aimed at spurring Uganda’s public service system, digital skills,Innovation and Entrepreneurship and others.

Speaking at the launch, Alupo said today is a landmark moment in the history of Uganda as we confront the changes brought about by the advent of a digital age.

“The roadmap will usher in a new era of sustainable social and economic transformation across Uganda. The digital age is part of us and every search and text, connection represents a collective shift in the global context and environment,” she said

The contribution of ICT to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is estimated at over 9%, significantly contributing to national revenue. The proportion of employment in the ICT sector is 2.3 million people.

“ICT and innovation are not mere passwords. They are often instruments that can spur the creation of jobs and spur the development of the country,” she said.

Aminah Zawedde, the permanent secretary for ministry of ICT said, the road map is not merely a set of strategies and initiatives; it symbolizes our commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and progress for all Ugandans.

“The 5-year digital transformation roadmap is anchored on the Digital Uganda Vision 2040 of transforming Uganda into a modern and prosperous country,” she said.

Anchored on five pillars, she said we must and will empower our youth with the skills needed for the jobs of the future, encourage entrepreneurship and innovation, and create an environment where digital solutions can flourish.

“As we launch the Digital Transformation Map of Uganda, let us also be mindful of the responsibilities that come with this transformation. Ensuring the security and privacy of our citizens’ data remains key by building robust cyber defences to safeguard our digital infrastructure while promoting digital literacy,” she said.

Elsie Attafuah, the UNDP resident representative said If this Digital Transformation Roadmap is implemented successfully in the coming months and years, it will strengthen Ugandan service delivery at all levels, enhance business competitiveness, accelerate socio-economic transformation, build resilience to shocks, and achieve inclusive and sustainable growth.

She said by promoting inclusive financial systems, the Roadmap can not only increase access to financial services for the poor, but also stimulate economic growth through mobilization of domestic savings and government revenue.