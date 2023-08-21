FDC reschedules its Delegates Conference amid intraparty in fights

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has rescheduled its National Delegates Conference amid intra-party in-fights. The revelation was made by Boniface Bamwenda Tuterebuka, chairperson of the FDC Electoral Commission.

The delegates’ conference was scheduled to take place in November however, it has been rescheduled for October 6, 2023, at the UMA showgrounds, Lugogo in Kampala.

Initially, the conference was scheduled to happen in October 2020 however, due to the #Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed to a later date.

“This is to announce that the ongoing general election of the party being conducted at all levels shall culminate in a meeting of the delegates whose business will be to elect members of the National Executive Committee as provided for in the constitution,” said Bamwenda.

He said the National Council in its 14th sitting held on October 8, 2020, extended the term of office bearers for a period of three years which expires on October 8.

In this year’s delegate’s conference, the party will elect new national leaders, including the party president and secretary general. A total of 1,400 delegates are slated to participate in the election.