Lack of social orderliness among Ugandan migrant workers contributes to the injustices committed to them

Social order refers to the way in which a society is structured and the rules and norms that guide social behavior. It is the framework that governs and maintains harmony within a community or a group of individuals.

When we talk about being in a state of nature as Ugandan migrant workers, we are referring to a condition or situation where there is a lack of organized social order or established systems to regulate and ensure the well-being of individuals in society.

The difference between social order and being in a state of nature as migrant workers lies in the presence or absence of societal structures. Social order implies that there are established laws, institutions, and norms that provide a framework for regulating and organizing society. In this context, Ugandan migrant workers would be able to rely on legal protections, access to services, and mechanisms for ensuring fair treatment and the fulfillment of their rights.

On the other hand, being in a state of nature suggests that migrant workers may face more challenges due to a lack of established systems or protections. They may encounter difficulties in accessing legal rights, fair working conditions, and necessary social support. Without a social order in place, migrant workers may be vulnerable to exploitation and discrimination.

In summary, social order provides a structured and regulated environment where the rights and well-being of individuals, including migrant workers, are protected and promoted. Being in a state of nature as migrant workers suggests a lack of such social order, which can result in greater vulnerability and challenges for this specific group of individuals.

Promoting social orderliness among Uganda migrant workers leaving for work abroad can be achieved through the following steps:

Pre-departure orientation and training: Provide comprehensive pre-departure orientation and training programs that cover various aspects of living and working abroad, including cultural norms, laws, and social expectations in the host country. Ensure that workers understand the need to follow rules, respect local customs, and adapt to the social environment they will encounter.

Awareness campaigns and information dissemination: Conduct awareness campaigns through various channels, such as community meetings, radio programs, and social media, to provide information on the importance of social orderliness while working abroad. Focus on promoting good behavior, respect for local laws, and adherence to ethical standards.

Collaboration with recruitment agencies: Collaborate with recruitment agencies to emphasize the importance of selecting responsible and well-behaved workers. Encourage agencies to screen potential migrants for behavioral attributes that align with social orderliness.

Strengthening legal framework: Develop and enforce regulations that govern the behavior and conduct of migrant workers. Ensure that these regulations include guidelines on social orderliness, ethical behavior, and respect for local customs and laws.

Establish support systems: Set up support systems, such as helplines or hotlines, that migrant workers can reach out to in case of any issues or concerns they encounter abroad. Provide counseling services to address personal and social challenges that may arise during their employment.

Cooperation with host countries: Foster cooperation and communication with the host countries to address social orderliness issues. Exchange information on the rights and responsibilities of migrant workers and work together to create a conducive environment for both the workers and the host community.

Reintegration programs: Develop reintegration programs that help returning migrant workers adjust to life while back home in the country. These programs can include reorientation sessions, skills training, and counseling to facilitate their successful reintegration into the local society.

Continuous monitoring and evaluation: Regularly monitor and evaluate the progress of initiatives aimed at promoting social orderliness among migrant workers. Collect feedback from both workers and host countries to identify any shortcomings and make necessary adjustments to the strategies implemented.

It is important to work together with stakeholders, including government agencies, non-governmental organizations, recruitment agencies, and Migrant workers themselves, to create a comprehensive approach that addresses the needs and challenges faced by Uganda migrant workers leaving for work abroad.