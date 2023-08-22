Deputy Speaker assures Ssegirinya on clearance of medical bills



Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has appealed to the relatives of Kawempe north legislator Muhammad Ssegirinya to submit his documents to Parliament so that they are presented to Uganda Medical Board for him to access treatment abroad.

Ssegirinya is currently hospitalized in the Netherlands where he is receiving treatment. He is allegedly suffering from skin cancer and a lung infection. Yesterday, Ssegirinya said Parliament has not helped him in settling medical bills at the health facility.

Speaking during the plenary, Tayebwa said the medical board, office of the speaker and clerk have not received any application form Ssegirinya but we are going to work on how best we can help him,” he said.

“If you have an issue and you don’t know how to go about it, please approach the office of the clerk for guidance on how the procedure is done,” he said.

The leader of opposition Mathias Mpuuga said Ssegirinya traveled to the Netherlands without notifying his office or the NUP party headquarters.

He said that he has communicated the matter to the party leadership, including President Robert Kyagulanyi.

Chris Obore, the director of communication at parliament said the House cannot neglect any MP when they have health complications. He said that there is an insurance scheme for each member and immediate family, but that Parliament only foots the medical bills for treatment outside the country upon clearance by the Medical Board.

He faulted Ssegirinya for traveling abroad for medical attention without the Medical Board’s clearance and without notifying the Speaker of Parliament or the Leader of the Opposition. He said that this makes it difficult for Parliament to process public funds for Ssegirinya’s treatment.

“Ssegirinya’s handlers have been reaching out to Parliament and that the procedure for seeking medical treatment outside the country has been explained to them. He said that it is not a good example to go to social media to attract public sympathy while ignoring the law.,” he said.