Gen. Nabasa urges UPDF troops to embrace intensive training to enhance operation efficiency

The 3rd Division Commander of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, Major General Don William Nabasa has urged troops to embrace intensive training in order to enhance operation efficiency and effectiveness so as to pacify Karamoja and foster socio-economic transformation of the sub-region.

Maj Gen Nabasa made the remarks while officiating at the pass out of 336 soldiers who completed a three and half months’ refresher training in combat readiness and effectiveness intake 02/2023 at Kolinyang, Napak District.

“You must embrace hard training in order for us to be combat-ready. Maintaining operation efficiency and effectiveness is a key to pacification of Karamoja Sub-region which creates conducive conditions for socio-economic transformation,” remarked Maj Gen Nabasa.

Maj Gen Nabasa noted that UPDF being the vanguard of creating security and peace, the forces must perform their constitutional obligation for total normalcy to return to enable the people to adapt to other economic ventures rather than inter-community cattle rustling.

The Division Commander explained that in addition to a force approach to degrade hardcore criminals, the joint security forces embraced and embarked on voluntary means and campaigns focused on positive mindset change and security-community mobilization strategies to recover more arms.

On his part, Col James Barigye Rukundo, 3 Division Operation and Training Officer said that the training scope was rich in skills, making troops more oriented and acclimatized to the disarmament operational environment.

Pte Nyamusesa Abdallah was best in field and class, Pte Aseera Ronnet was overall female in range exercise, while Pte Amongin Salume attained a gift overall in the discipline.

The Division Training Officer who also doubles as the Chief Instructor, Major Richard Ariko thanked the security leadership of the division for the continued support and guidance rendered to the instructional team and facility that made the training a success.

Present at the pass-out ceremony were; ACP Francis Chemusto, Mt Moroto Regional Police Commander, Brigade and Battalion Commanders, Senior officers of UPDF, UPF and ASTU among others.