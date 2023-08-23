Residents in Kingfisher Project Area get free medical services

CNOOC Uganda Limited is once again pleased to announce its commitment to the well-being of the local community by organizing a Free Medical Camp in the Kingfisher Project Area, situated in Buhuka Flats of Kikuube District.

The Free Medical Camp, which took place on August 22, 2023, will provide invaluable medical care services to the local community, contributing to the overall enhancement of their health and well-being.

The Chinese medical team from the China-Uganda Friendship Hospital Naguru, specially brought down to Buhuka area for this initiative, will offer a wide range of medical services, including general check-ups, consultations, screenings, and treatment for various health conditions. The event aims to address immediate medical needs while also fostering awareness about the importance of preventive healthcare measures.

The Local Council Chairman (LCV) of Kikuube District, Peter Banura was in attendance to inaugurate the event and expressed the district’s gratitude for this vital initiative.

Wang Jufeng, Vice president of CNOOC Uganda Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We believe that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right, and we are committed to making a positive impact on the communities where we operate. This free medical camp reflects our corporate values and our dedication to the well-being of the people of Uganda.”

The Free Medical Camp is just one example of the company’s efforts to uplift the local population and create a better future for all.

The company has carried out various CSR initiatives including international scholarships, CNOOC-Bunyoro Kitara Amasaza Cup Tournament, The Best Performers Awards, Relief aid to the vulnerable, Vocational Skills training programs among others.