EU, Gov’t, flag off 19 Ugandan students to various European countries to further their studies

European Union through the Erasmus program has flagged of 19 Ugandan students to continue their higher education in various European countries.

The 19 students will study in at least two different universities, located in different countries during their journey. The first European countries to host this year’s group of students are Austria, Belgium, Czechia, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal and Sweden.

According to Jan Sadek, the Ambassador of the European Union to Uganda students will gain a unique European and international experience which will enrich them and have an impact on their future professional and private life.

The EU in partnership with Belgium, Germany and the UN will soon launch a new program of EUR 112 million to promote education for adolescent girls and support some 200 schools in Uganda, reduce sexual and gender-based violence and promote sexual and reproductive health and rights.

“The EU supports youth empowerment, be it their economic empowerment or their participation in decision and policy processes at local and national levels through several grants to civil society organisations,” he said.

He said globally and at country levels, youth is an important stakeholder for the EU and we make efforts to better listen to what they have to say and to influence our policies and programs. In this context, here in Uganda, we are about to launch a youth sounding board to foster a stronger dialogue between youth from across the country and the EU.

State Minister for Primary Education, Dr. Joyce Moriko Kaducu said by the grace of God, you have been chosen to receive such prestigious awards and scholarships. We congratulate you ALL because a lot of potential has been identified in you all. As you go, remember to raise our flag high up.