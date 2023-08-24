Parliament investigates Shs19b paid to teachers with forged appointment letters

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee is investigating how the government lost Shs19 billion to 609 ‘teachers’ who forged appointment letters.

Every year, the office of the Auditor General conducts audits into various government agencies and later hand over the reports to the Speaker of Parliament by December 30. The reports include; value for money, engineering, project implementations and others.

According to the report, the ‘teachers’ had been earning salaries for a period ranging between one to 39 years, in 129 districts. The Teachers were discovered in 2022 by the Auditor General.

Chaired by Kilak South MP Gilbert Olanya, the committee established that in Iganga district, two individuals with forged minutes purportedly from the Education Service Commission earned Shs11, 014,648 and these had been on the payroll for an average of 17.5 years.

In Arua District, Shs48, 303,762 was paid to three secondary school employees including; Alioni Emmanuel who earned Shs16, 796,716, Olima Anceto Shs18, 094,438 and Ojonduga Faustine who earned Shs13, 412,608.

In Agago District, Shs253, 421,413 was paid to 52 secondary school employees who were not in the database been on the payroll for an average of 5 years.

In Nakasongola District, six individuals forged minutes purportedly from Education Service Commission and had earned Shs52, 361,851 in 2021/2022 alone and these individuals had been on the payroll for the past two to 22 years.

Earlier this year, the Office of the Auditor General will introduce an audit recommendations tool to fast-track the implementation of all recommendations in the previous audit reports.