Stanbic Bank, TotalEnergies Uganda offer Shs190m towards UMA Trade Fair

TotalEnergies Uganda and Stanbic Bank Uganda have contributed Shs150m and Shs40m respectively, towards the 29th Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) Trade Fair due in October.

The trade fair is scheduled for 3rd to 10th October 2023 under the theme, “Driving Manufacturing and Trade Efficiency through Digital Transformation and Innovation.”

The trade fair is set to spotlight Innovation and World Class Manufacturing Excellence for local and regional manufacturers.

During the handover of the money on Wednesday August 23, 2023, the TotalEnergies Ag. Managing Director / Finance Manager Omotesele. J. Akinpelu said, “it is evident across the Ugandan and world economy that for the sustainability of any business, one must embrace digitalisation and do so quickly because the speed of its evolution is unmatched.”

“This encourages all of us as manufacturers not to be left behind as the other industries embrace digitalisation. We are excited to be part of this journey as we celebrate Uganda’s 61st Independence,” she said.

TotalEnergies gave the donation at the launch of the trade fair on Wednesday.

Phillip Otim, the Brand and Marketing Manager Stanbic Uganda, said they embrace the ethos of ‘Buy Uganda, Build Uganda, which the trade fair is promoting.

“We recognize and appreciate the leadership of the Uganda Manufacturer’s Association for maintaining a platform for our manufacturers to exhibit their ability and potential,” Otim said.

Mr. Deo Kayemba, UMA chairman, who officiated at the launch of the fair, said by focusing on digital transformation and innovation, the fair aims to promote sustainable and eco-friendly practices, encouraging businesses to adopt technologies that reduce their environmental impact.

“This year we expect over 1,000 exhibitors, 30 country pavilions and 300,000 show visitors,” he explained.