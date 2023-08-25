Police hunts for security guards who attempted to shoot at lands minister

Police in Hoima are hunting for security guards who attempted to shoot at the State Minister for Lands Sam Mayanja.

The security guards attached to the KK Security Company fired live bullets into the air while the Minister and other authorities had gone to visit over three square miles of contested land.

This incident happened on Thursday in Rwobunyonyi village, Hoima where Mayanja was intervening in a land struggle between one Fred Mugamba and area residents.

The guards were reportedly hired by Magamba who is accused of grabbing land from over 2,000 locals in two villages of Rwobunyonyi and Kirinda Sojo.

Details to follow.