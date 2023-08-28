Court orders Airtel Uganda, Onmobile global to pay Shs817 million to Jamaican singer

The commercial division of the high court has ordered Airtel Uganda, Onmobile Global Limited, Mtech limited to pay Shs29.1 million to Jamaican singer Garfield Spence aka Konhens for severely infringing his copyright.

In 2015, Konhens dragged Airtel to court for infringing his copyright and unlawfully accessed his songs and availed them as caller tunes to its subscribers at Shs600 every month.

Airtel and the co accused failed to account for the proceeds from the caller tunes or pay him any royalties and asked court to compel them to pay him Shs1.3 billion.

In her ruling, Justice Patricia Mutesi ordered the three companies to pay Shs667 million ($180000) and interest of 15 % per annum from the date of filing the suit until payment in full.

“Airtel shall pay Shs20 million while Mtech Limited is directed to pay Shs30 million as exemplary damages for copyright infringement,” she ruled.

She also awarded interest of 10 % on exemplary damages per annum from the time of judgment.