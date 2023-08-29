This time I harshly disagree with Mr and Mrs President. Why invite homosexuality advocates to your Excellency’s golden anniversary of your marriage!

On November 8,1998, President Bill Clinton publicly addressed a gay and lesbian civil rights organization, and thereafter a new report described the President’s presence at that meeting as “a nod to the growing political power of the gay rights movement. I wrote a protest opinion and disagreed with President Clinton when he visited Uganda in the same year and for that opinion I was denied a study VISA to the USA. I thought I had only disagreed with Clinton but now realize that the entire western world is satanic and the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) are sanctuaries of Sodom. I still insist that Westerners “Bazungu” are already living in Hell.

Here is why

The gentiles in the first century were very wicked and sinful. They refused to believe in God. They made idols and worshipped them. “Therefore, God also gave them up to uncleanness, in the lusts of their hearts, to dishonor their bodies among themselves.” (Romans 1:20-24). They sank so low that they practiced the perversion known as “homosexuality”. For this reason, God gave them up to vile passions. For even their women exchanged the natural use for what is against nature. And likewise, also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust toward one another, men with men committing what is shameful, and receiving in themselves the penalty of their error which was due (Romans 1:26-27).

Some today are telling us that homosexuality is a human right and normal. Our Lord tells us what is normal and right in sexual relationships. “And he answered and said to them, have you not read that He who made them at the beginning made them male and female, and said, for this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh? So then, they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore, what God has joined together, let not man separate (Matt 19:4-6). Many religious leaders defend the practice of people have sexual relations with those of the same sex. The united Methodist church in the USA recommended that their members regard homosexuals as “persons of sacred worth” and accept them into fellowship.

The Evangelical Lutheran church of the Netherlands says that homosexuals can become ordained ministers in their domination. Many other dominations have also fully accepted homosexuals without requiring them to repent of their sin. There is much confusion today about the different between right and wrong. This was also true in the days of Isaiah, the prophet Isaiah wrote “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil, who put darkness for light, and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter” (Isaiah 5:20). Just because America and Europe say homosexuality is right, does not make it so. Some say that we should not discuss homosexuality because it is a political issue. However, it was a moral issue long before it became a political one. The bible teaches that homosexuality is sin, period. If a person does not repent of it, he/she will be lost eternally. The first example of homosexuality was found in the city of Sodom. The wickedness of this city is described in Genesis 19:4-7. Men, both young and old wanted to have sexual relations with Lot’s male visitors. The New Testament mentions these shameful events and confirms it is true account (Matt 11:23-24, Jude 7, 2Peter 2:6-8). God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah because of this vile perversion. The sins of these two cities serves as the standard to which other sins are compared (Isaiah 3:9, 13:19, Jer 23:14, Matt 11:23-24).

The law which God gave to Israel at Mt. Sinai condemned the practice of homosexuality. “You shall not ly with a male as with a woman. It is an abomination. Do not defile yourselves in any of these things, for by all this the nations are defiled, which I am casting out before you “Levit 20:13”. there shall be no ritual harlot of the daughters of Israel, or a perverted one of the sons of Israel. You shall not bring the wages of a harlot or a price of a dog to the house of the lord your God for any vowed offering, for both of these are an abomination. (Deut 23:17-18). The word “dog” is a name the people of ancient Israel used to describe a homosexual prostitute.

NABENDEH WAMOTO S.P (0776658433)

EMAIL: simonwamoto@yahoo.co.uk