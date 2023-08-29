When will Nelson Chamisa learn to accept defeat and move on?

Dr David Nyekorach – Matsanga

Harare

I told you that Nelson Chamisa and his CCC have been all along on a social conditioning expedition, a poison laced campaign to poison the minds of their supporters to reject the victory of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. But again, this failed.

In Zimbabwe laws you seek recount in 48 hours that passed yesterday without any application of the same. Is it because he was consulting the masters in America who were still asleep? I leave that Zimbabweans to ask?

But according CCC and ilk, democracy only means Chamisa winning and anyone else loosing. However, they need to be reminded that democracy cannot survive when one side believes there’s only two outcomes to an election; either they win, or they were cheated.

Worse still, it’s shameful that election observers who we know too well, that have become convenient guns for hire seem to lean towards the lame narrative that stands on nothing but stilts.

Chamisa and his CCC cannot bastardize the just concluded election on the basis of President Mnangagwa’s victory, but still appreciate and recognize the elected Members of Parliament under its banner.

We know too well that these observers are on the payroll of some Western nations which has been financing the opposition, thence they are joined at the heap like Siamese twins.

If the opposition alleges that the elections were not credible, the observers too have to cave in and please their paymasters, for he who pays the piper calls the tune. It was expected, there’s nothing new under the sun.

However, be as it may, let them go to the court and seek redress and explore other peaceful means. But one thing is, as sure as the sun will rise again tomorrow, the case will be thrown out.

A second defeat beckons if they choose that route, and it’s because the case will be weak, frivolous, and lacking locus standi.

I have been in Political opposition for 0ver 39 years and what has kept me alive is that I believe in timing and good judgement of every situation.

Will Rogers said: “Good judgment comes from experience, and a lot of that comes from bad judgment”.

Then Martin Luther King Jr said: The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people.

The good people as from the above are the ones who are not advising Advocate Nelson Chamisa to seek Peaceful ways of body politic of Zimvabwe. For us whom he hates are the ones saying loud.

Thanks

God bless Zimbabwe and Africa

The writer is Pan African, a political scientist and international relations expert with a bias in conflict resolution based in London United Kingdom.

He is a member of Royal African Society