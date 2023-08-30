Ereemye Mawanda replaces Karemani at Judiciary as Spokesperson

The acting Registrar Magistrates Affairs and Data Management, James Ereemye Jumire Mawanda has been named as the new Public Relations Officer of the Judiciary.

He was appointed by the Chief Justice, Alfonse Chigamoy Dwiny-Dollo.

“In exercise of the Dowers conferred upon the Chief Justice under Article 133 of the Constitution and in accordance with Section 3(a) of the Administration of the Judiciary Act, I hereby assign you as Public Relations Officer of the

Judiciary, in addition to your duties as a Registrar, “the letter read in part.

He replaces Justice Jamson Karemani Karemera who until his recent elevation as Judge of the High Court was serving both as Deputy Registrar and Public Relations Officer, a position he held since 2019.

Mawanda now takes on the Registry of Communications and Public

Relations to supervise a team of professional communications officers.

He will also deputize the Chief Registrar as the spokesperson of the Judiciary.

The Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Siu welcomed the appointment saying the new PRO will be instrumental in fostering public awareness and the image

of the Judiciary in line with the Judiciary Strategic Plan V.

She also applauded justice Karemani for the great job done as PRO of the Judiciary.

Mawanda is a career Judicial Officer whose experience spans 27 years; growing through the ranks from Magistrate Grade Ill Trainee, Magistrate Grade Il, Magistrate Grade l, Chief Magistrate, Deputy Registrar and Acting Registrar.

He is also a member of the Judiciary Council representing the

Lower Bench. The Judiciary Council is an advisory body to the Chief Justice established under the Administration of the Judiciary Act,2020.

He is also a member of the Law Council and the Disciplinary Committee of the Law

Council, a Committee Member on the Executive of the Uganda

Judicial Officers Association as a representative of Registrars.