Gen Kyanda bids farewell retiring Chief Comptroller Finance, Austin Kasa

The UPDF Joint Chief of Staff (JCOS) Major General Leopold Kyanda yesterday bid farewell to Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Outgoing Chief Comptroller Finance (CCF) Brig Gen Austin Kasa Kamanyire and urged him not to forget that UPDF is his home as he joins the new civilian world after retirement.

“Always remember that UPDF is your home, come and give us advice. You are welcome even when the tide is high,” remarked the UPDF Joint Chief of Staff (JCOS) Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda as he presided over the Hand/Take Over of the Office of the Chief Comptroller Finance (CCF) from Brig Gen Austin Kasa Kamanyire to Col Robert Mugabe (to serve as caretaker) at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MODVA) headquarters, in Mbuya, Kampala.

The JCOS commended the Outgoing CCF for a job well done, which was punctuated with clean service, and further urged him to maintain discipline.

To the Incoming CCF Col Robert Mugabe, Maj Gen Kyanda congratulated him upon his new appointment and wished him the best of luck. He reminded him that his new office is unique and demands cooperation with civilian staff.

In his speech, the outgoing CCF Brig Gen Austin Kasa Kamanyire expressed his gratitude to the UPDF leadership for mentoring him well till the zenith of his career.

However, he called upon the leadership to ably fill up the financial gaps, in terms of staff, at both brigades and battalions to improve service delivery.

Col Mugabe, in his acceptance speech, was delighted to get the opportunity to serve in another capacity as CCF from the UPDF leadership.

He promised to improve service delivery and called for teamwork to ease all financial obligations.

He too, implored all militants in the finance and administration sector to study more military courses in other fields, other than finance.

He noted that being multi–skilled ensures efficiency and effectiveness.

The CCF provides financial support to command and administration functions by ensuring that resources are effectively utilized as per the mandate of UPDF.