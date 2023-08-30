URA announces waiver of interest and penalty outstanding

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has announced a waiver of interest and penalty outstanding under the provision in the Tax Procedures Code Act, 2014.

Section 40D provides a chance for taxpayers to have their interest and penalty fees waived if they pay off their outstanding principal tax by 31st December 2023.

“If a taxpayer is unable to pay off the entire principal tax, they can still have their interest and penalty fees waived to the extent of the principal tax paid,” URA stated.

However, this provision only applies to outstanding principal tax as of the 30th of June 2023, and payment must be made before the deadline to qualify for the waiver. Taxpayers are urged to take advantage of this opportunity and pay off their outstanding principal tax before the 31st of December, 2023.

To avoid accumulating interest on outstanding taxes from the 1st of July 2023, URA urged taxpayers to pay their outstanding principal tax as soon as possible.

“To fully utilise the waiver, taxpayers should confirm their outstanding principal tax amount with their respective tax offices.”

“Kindly note that this waiver does not apply to Customs taxes and duties. Failure to pay outstanding principal tax by the deadline will result in accrued interest and penalties becoming payable,” URA noted in a statement.