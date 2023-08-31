EC Concludes Nomination of Candidates for Hoima Local Government Councils By-elections

The Electoral Commission has concluded the nomination of candidates for Local Government Councils by-elections in Hoima District.

The nomination exercise commenced on Wednesday 30th August and closed today Thursday 31st August 2023, at Kitoba Sub-County headquarters, Hoima District, and was presided over by the Hoima District Returning Officer, Ms. Merab Kasande.

Five (5) candidates were duly nominated to contest for the position of Chairperson, Hoima District. The candidates are: Patrick Musinguzi sponsored by Forum for Democratic Change (FDC); Mugisha Uthman Mubarak sponsored by National Resistance Movement (NRM); Muhumuza Vincent Savanah (Independent), Aguuda Moses sponsored by National Unity Platform (NUP) and Mugume Lennox (Independent).

Irumba Silvest (NRM) and Tumusiime Arafat Bun Ali (NRM) were declared elected unopposed for the position of Sub County Male Councillor representing Older Persons for Kabaale Sub County and Councillor for Katereiga Parish, Buhanika Sub County respectively.

The nominated candidates will conduct campaign meetings for a period of twelve (12) days, from Friday 1st September to Tuesday 12th September 2023.

Polling for the by-election of the District Chairperson will be conducted on Thursday 14th September 2023, at all polling stations in Hoima District.

The District Chairperson seat for Hoima District fell vacant following the death of the former Chairperson, Kadiri Kirungi on 17th March 2023.