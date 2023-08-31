Gov’t stops teaching institutions from hiking fees

Government has intervened into the high cost of school fees in public schools and tertiary institutions and attendant regulations.

The intervention follows public outcry of the continuous increase of tuition and schools by various government and private teaching institutions in Uganda.

While addressing that plenary, the State Minister for Sports, Peter Ogwang said no school, Private or Government, shall increase school fees for whatever reason without written authorization from the permanent secretary of the ministry of education.

“Other cash and non-cash requirements outside the approved school fees structure are strictly prohibited.” he said.

The minister directed that all Government and Government-aided Schools should desist from taking commercial loans. Private schools must adhere to the approved staff employment guidelines.

He claimed that the guidelines [on school fees] have been widely circulated to institutions of learning across the country. However, schools have continued to hike their fees.

Legislators have since claimed that Uganda is a liberalized economy and the best way forward is to ensure that government schools work well and pay less fees.