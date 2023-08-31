Migrant workers vices raise red flag against gov’ts decision to revive labour export to Jordan

The Migrant workers voice organization has expressed its dismay over the government’s decision to revive labour export to Jordan without involving all stakeholders.

Last week, the Minister for Gender, Labour, and Social Development, Betty Amongi set stringent conditions towards the resumption of labour externalisation to Jordan.

In 2019, Uganda suspended the deployment of Ugandans to Jordan due to refusal and failure to pay salary on time, denial of adequate and appropriate food, sleeping facilities and absence of shelters for domestic workers.

Others included; time off, appropriate care during extreme weather, allegations of verbal, physical and sexual abuse, confiscation of travel documents, working in multiple houses, confinement in houses, forceful renewal of contracts which leads to overstays and others.

Kayonde Abdallah, the president of migrant worker’s voice said they deeply worry about the protection of rights of Ugandans deployed in Jordan in the current external labour recruitment status quo when instances of mistreatment raise questions about monitoring systems and accountability for recruitment agencies and employers.

He claimed that there is need for transparency and accountability in any proposed changes to the recruitment process. Uganda migrant workers deployed in Jordan are untraceable and therefore you cannot just let business continue.

“There is no support and assistance for Ugandan migrant workers who face difficulties or mistreatment in Jordan and the absence of a consulate in Jordan and the need for a robust system to aid workers facing challenges, including those resulting from constructive dismissal. You cannot rely on Saudi Arabia’s embassy in giving job orders when it has failed to manage migrant workers within its jurisdiction,” he said.

He said without involving all other stakeholders including concerned government agencies, recruitment representatives and workers, labour export to Jordan remains at a threat and the minister will expose Ugandans without any fallback position as they are left in Saudi Arabia.

They urged that minister to first advocate for measures that prioritize the well-being and protection of Ugandan migrant workers before revamping business with Jordan and highlight the importance of addressing their social, psychological, and financial needs, as well as ensuring they receive fair treatment and due process in case of alleged criminality.

“The minister has to consider the need for collaboration between relevant stakeholders, including government agencies, recruitment agencies, employers, migrant workers and civil society organizations to highlight the importance of working together to develop and implement effective protection mechanisms and support systems for migrant workers,” he said.