Police blocks Bobi Wine from accessing Messiah Radio Kasese

Police and the military have blocked the former presidential candidate and president of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine from accessing Messiah Radio in Kasese town.

The singer was scheduled to speak to the locals through Messiah Radio. The party is currently in western Uganda conversing for support ahead of the 2026 presidential elections.

“Although our events in Kasese were a huge success yesterday, the police and military blocked us from accessing Messiah Radio in Kasese town, which we had booked and paid for!! In Mbarara, the radio station was switched off. They are doing everything possible to block our message from reaching out to the masses in the countryside,” Bobi Wine said.

He claimed that security forces are likely to do the same thing in Kabale where they are scheduled to begin their campaign with a radio program on K-Town FM Radio Station from 12:00pm to 1:00pm.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga asked Bobi Wine and other leaders to coordinate with the District Regional police Officers for a smooth flow of events in the districts they are visiting.

He said they have guided the territorial commanders to ensure that the activities are restricted to town halls and other appropriately enclosed places.

“There will be no open rallies, processions and assemblies that have potential of disrupting activities of the wider public and harmonise their security with the district security committees to ensure that there are no demonstrations or acts of incitement to violence,” he said.

Enanga said the only police can provide sufficient security to organisers is that the police are informed and asked the organizers to adhere to the procedures of holding public meetings like having traffic assembly flow plan in place, and sufficient number of stewards.