Police holds five suspects for attempting to shoot at Lands Minister

Police have arrested five security guards attached to the Pyramid Security Group for attempting to shoot at state minister for lands Sam Mayanja.



The five include Vincent Tusingwire, Robert Abekani, Vincent Omara, Gad Mairiho and Cleophas Kansiime.

Julius Hakiza, Albertine region police spokesperson said the suspects are held at Hoima central police station and the guns that were used have been confiscated as exhibits and they are also being kept at Hoima central police station.



The security guards are alleged to have fired live bullets into the air while the Minister and other authorities had gone to visit over three square miles of contested land

This incident happened on Thursday in Rwobunyonyi village, Hoima where Mayanja was intervening in a land struggle between one Fred Mugamba and area residents.

The guards were reportedly hired by Magamba who is accused of grabbing land from over 2,000 locals in two villages of Rwobunyonyi and Kirinda Sojo.