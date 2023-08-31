Roofings Group Supports The First Free Palliative Care Center in Uganda

Roofings Group, a market leader in the manufacturing of Steel and Plastic construction materials in Uganda donated building materials towards the construction of the recently launched SD Cancer Palliative Care center in Jinja City. The care centre is an initiative by the Sisters of the Destitute Charitable Trust.

The centre aims to improve the quality of life for individuals with Cancer in advanced stages and experiencing significant physical, emotional, and psychological distress. The center, housing up to 40 terminally ill patients, is the first care in Uganda to provide free services to terminally ill cancer patients.

Isaac Aropet, the Roofings Group Corporate Social Investments Coordinator says that Roofings firmly believes in the ubuntu philosophy, ‘I am Because We Are’. ‘Uplifting communities is rooted in DNA of Roofings… It’s an honour to be part of an initiative that will provide solace to those facing difficult circumstances.’

Local authorities in Jinja City lauded Roofings Group and other donors for supporting this initiative. They emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in creating sustainable, impactful healthcare solutions. They noted that this initiative sets an inspiring example for other companies to actively participate in community development.

According to Edwin Abaasa, the Roofings Group Brand Manager, collaborations between companies and charitable initiatives are indeed a testament to the positive impact that businesses can have on local communities and society at large.

Edwin calls upon everyone, from individuals to organisations, to join hands in supporting the care centre which support will include food, medical supplies, clothing, doctors, nurses and so much more.

It’s heartening to see organizations like Roofings taking proactive steps to make a difference in the lives of people who require specialized care and assistance.”

Roofings Group has several projects aimed at uplifting communities.