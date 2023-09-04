Tycoon Sudhir wins lifetime tourism achiever award

City tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia has been awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding charitable efforts to conserve wildlife and the environment.

The award was presented to Sudhir Ruparelia by the Chimpanzee Sanctuary and Wildlife Conservation Trust (CSWCT) in recognition for his charitable contributions to the trust and Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary.

This was at the Trust’s 25th Anniversary Celebration held at the Speke Resort Munyonyo and attended by global icon, Dr. Jane Goodall, an English anthropologist and primatologist who founded the Jane Goodall Institute. The Trust and Sanctuary were both co-founded by the Institute.

While receiving the award,Sudhir Ruparelia said, “We at the Ruparelia Group and I personally are grateful to have been accorded a chance to be part of 23 of these 25 years of the Ngamba Island and pledge to continue being lifelong partners in this noble cause.”

Uganda’s Sudhir is supporting many charitable causes and empowering communities

“We hold the Chimpanzee Sanctuary project in the highest regard. It is a crucial part of the Ruparelia Foundation’s environmental and wildlife conservation pillar, which was established in 2012 by my wife Jyostna Ruparelia and me.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to the Trust for granting us the chance to join you as Partners in Wildlife Welfare. We also wish you a long life of happiness and success. I also want to congratulate the Jane Goodall Institute and the creators of the Chimpanzee Sanctuary & Wildlife Conservation Trust (CSWCT), commonly known as the Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary, for their more than 25 years as partners in the welfare of Uganda’s wildlife,” he added.

Sudhir through his foundation has been supporting Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary for over a 25-year period.

The group started working with the trust in 1999 barely two years after it was set up in 1997. The Ruparelias have since named one of the chimpanzees at Ngamba Island Ruparelia after the group and adopted it for life.

Since that time, Sudhir and I have had the honor of making an annual donation to the Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary in order to provide “Ruparelia” (the chimpanzee) and all other rescued chimpanzees with a safe home to live as well as the food, medical attention, and affection they require.

The Ruparelia Group, one of Uganda’s largest business conglomerates with investments in financial services, real estate, education services, hospitality, agriculture, and media and broadcasting.