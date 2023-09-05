UNRA clears buses to use Katonga Bridge

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has finally cleared 69-seater buses going to and from western Uganda to use the temporary bridge erected over River Katonga.

Since May 2023 when floods washed away the bridge, it has been closed to bigger motor vehicles including buses and trailers.

In a statement, UNRA revealed that buses had been cleared to use the bridge, following an assessment of its integrity.

“Following the continuous technical monitoring and recent assessment conducted for the old existing bridge at Katonga, it has been established that the bridge can withstand loading up to 30 tonnes,” UNRA announced.

“As a result, the existing bridge has now been opened to all buses in addition to the light vehicles that were earlier permitted to use the section under the precautionary measures that are to be implemented immediately by the Contractor (China Communications Construction Company Ltd) during this time.”

UNRA further advised all permitted traffic to follow the signage in place and all the traffic guidelines established at a safe approach distance to the bridge.

Larger vehicles over the past three months have been using the diversion route through Butambala, Gomba, Sembabule, and Kalungu to connect to Masaka.

Initially, the plan was to build a steel bridge over Katonga that could support all vehicles in a period of two months; as the government embarks on construction of a larger elevated bridge.

However, the works on the steel bridge are reported to have stalled after the government failed to agree with the contractor on the cost.

UNRA said yesterday that the steel bridge construction works are ongoing and that completion will enable full restoration of traffic at Katonga section before permanent works can commence.