UPDF officer killed in fatal accident

Uganda Peoples defence Forces-UPDF officer attached to the Airforce, Corporal Busoke Martine, has tragically lost his life in a severe road accident that occurred in Kitubulu, Katabi town council, Wakiso district.
Traffic police reported he was speeding on a slippery road after a morning downpour. They advise caution on the Entebbe Expressway and the stretch after the Mpala exit toll.
