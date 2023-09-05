UPDF officer killed in fatal accident

Uganda Peoples defence Forces-UPDF officer attached to the Airforce, Corporal Busoke Martine, has tragically lost his life in a severe road accident that occurred in Kitubulu, Katabi town council, Wakiso district.

Traffic police reported he was speeding on a slippery road after a morning downpour. They advise caution on the Entebbe Expressway and the stretch after the Mpala exit toll.

Details to follow…