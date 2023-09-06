Museveni to address nation on security matters tomorrow

President Yoweri Museveni is set to address the nation on matters of national security.

His intention to address the nation comes in shortly after police over the weekend foiled a suspected terror attack at Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral, in Kampala and reportedly recovered some bomb-making devices in other localities.



“His Excellency Museveni will tomorrow at 8pm, Thursday, 7, 2023 address the nation on the National Security matters and other issues of National Importance,” The Presidential Press Unit confirmed the development.

The address will be aired on all television and radio stations countrywide.



Yesterday, the Leader of Opposition (LOP), Hon. Mathias Mpuuga while in the Parliament session castigated the government for refusing to update the nation on the security situation in the country, following several bomb scares, wondering why the Speaker has to plead to Cabinet for updates on such sensitive matters.

His castigation forced the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among to call upon the Minister of Security to come and give a report and guide the country on how to live amidst these bomb scares.

The other issue of national importance the president is expected to give attention to is the hike of fuel prices in the country.

Last week, Speaker Anita Among put the Government to task over the escalating fuel prices.

Among wants the Government to develop a tangible plan to scout around the hikes in prices, instead of folding hands and allowing market forces to determine what becomes of Ugandans.

“The fuel prices have gone up; what is the Government’s immediate, medium and long term plan to address the escalating prices?” she said in yesterday’s sitting.

Tanzania led the pack in the current wave of fuel prices escalation in the region, with Uganda now facing the rise in prices.

Neighbouring Kenya recently introduced what the Government there called ‘Fuel Stabilisation Fund’, a form of subsidisation to arrest the rise in prices.