CSOs call for speedy trial of oil firm over war crimes in Unity State

The Civil Society Coalition on Natural Resources (CSCNR) in South Sudan has urged Swedish authorities to expedite the trial of two former oil firm executives for war crimes committed in Sudan between 1997 and 2003.

Ian Lundin, a Swede, and Alex Schneiter, a Swiss national, are accused of asking the Sudanese government to make its military responsible for security at the site of one of Lundin Oil’s exploration fields, which later led to aerial bombings, killing of civilians and burning of entire villages, according to the prosecution.

The long-awaited trial of the two officials for complicity in war crimes committed in Unity State of the then Sudan, now South Sudan commenced on Tuesday.

The company and Schneiter have, however, denied all these allegations. But in a statement issued on Tuesday, CSCNR said Lundin Energy Company clearly understood the risks of their undertaking and willfully accepted the scheme.

“The charges of conspiracy to war crimes are lighter given the carnages suffered by the people of Liech County. CSCNR believed there was no means by which the Sudanese Government, with a crippled economy ravaged by civil War, would afford to import advanced helicopter gunships used to attack civilians and hire all the allied militia groups involved,” the statement reads in part.

In 1996, Lundin Energy AB won a concession to explore and produce oil in Block 5 A.

“The wave of atrocities unleashed upon the people in Block 5A amounts to genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and violation of fundamental human rights. Such included the torching of huts, rape, murder, torture, conscription into the army, and forced displacement,” further stated CSCNR.

The group also called for justice and compensation for an estimated 12,000 people killed and over 200,000 people displaced in Liech between 1997- 2003.

It further appealed to the Government of South Sudan to accord the necessary cooperation through diplomacy to ensure justice is delivered to all the victims.

Meanwhile, the CSCNR calls on the authorities in Sweden to provide an environment conducive for all witnesses to testify and their security guaranteed.

“CSCNR shall continue to provide updates to the victims and families in Unity State, Juba and anywhere they might be on the progress in the trial,” it stressed.