Museveni praises MTN for investing in Uganda

President Yoweri Museveni has praised MTN for wisely investing in Uganda and more so the listing on stock market.

Museveni made the remarks during Uganda-South African Investment and Trade Summit that has just ended at Speke Resort Munyonyo. The president met with the MTN team led by the group Chairman Jonas Mcebisi, who was flanked by MTN Uganda Chairman Charles Mbire and MTN Uganda Chief Executive Ms. Sylivia Mulinge.

THE summit was a follow-up to the one hosted in South Africa earlier this year and was co-sponsored by MTN.

In his remarks President Museveni said he forgave MTN for the past, and thanked MTN along with Stanbic and Absa for their efforts and participation in the Summit. He further encouraged the companies to continue to invest in Uganda and to encourage other businesses across industries, including manufacturing to invest and benefit in the country.



MTN Group Chairman Mcebisi said the importance of working together and paying focused attention to the growth and development of the various countries that MTN has operations in and in Africa.

“As a Pan-African organization MTN sees its role as an important part of the broader conversation to support and facilitate growth and development across the continent and that is why the Group has played its part in engaging with the public and private sector to make the Summit a reality.”

South Africa’s delegation was led by ’s Agriculture, Land Reform & Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza, the Department of Trade and Industry and Competition, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies and South Africa’s High Commission to Uganda.