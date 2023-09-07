Tooro kingdom receives Shs 4O million contribution for 28th Coronation Anniversary

Toro kingdom has received Shs 40 million towards the 28th coronation anniversary celebrations of the Omukama of Toro, His Majesty King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV. The contribution was made by Pilsner Lager.

The Empango celebrations are held annually to commemorate the coronation anniversary of the King and are scheduled to take place on Tuesday 12th September 2023 at Karuzika Hill in Fort Portal. The celebrations have a special focus on promoting good health and environmental conservation for the people of Toro.

The donation was received by the Tooro Kingdom deputy prime minister, Abwooli Nyakaki who represented a delegation from the kingdom.

“We are humbled by the contribution received from Uganda Breweries Limited and its consistent support for the kingdom activities through Pilsner Lager. Such generosity has enabled us to perform kingdom duties, particularly our Empango festivities through the years”, she said.

Pilsner Brand Manager Edgar Kihumuro noted that Pilsner recognizes the importance of such cultural gatherings in preserving culture and tradition and has continued to show its support towards such initiatives. The Empango celebrations will build up to a bigger celebration of the rich cultures and traditions of various people in Uganda in a celebration called One Nation.

“One nation will provide a platform that celebrates the togetherness of Ugandans while identifying with individual cultures”, Kihumuro added.

Andrew Kaahwa, stated that celebrating King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru’s 28th coronation anniversary is yet another testimony to the courageous role he has played in upholding and grounding the people of Toro culturally as the youngest King to ever be crowned.

“As the biggest supporter of cultural celebration and expression in Uganda, Pilsner Lager is proud to be a part of yet another coronation anniversary and we look forward to even more opportunities to positively impact the community in partnership with the Kingdom of Toro,” he said.