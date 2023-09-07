Traffic jam, huge workload delay us for Parliamentary sessions- Ministers express

A few Ministers have revealed that huge workload on their desks and traffic jams compel them to arrive late for the plenary sittings.

Their concerns have risen following the Speaker’s decision to adjourn the session pre-maturely yesterday having noticed that eighty two (82) ministers were absent.

Huda Abason Oleru, the State Minister for Veteran Affairs, blamed her late arrival for plenary sitting, on the huge workload on her desk, saying this compels Ministers to arrive late for plenary sittings.

“The challenge we are finding is to balance between being in the Parliament and also handling the ministerial issues. So, it is just not deliberate that we are late. I am sorry that the House has been adjourned. We shall do our best to improve,” Minister Oleru.

Rukia Nakadama, Third Deputy Prime Minister apologized for the late coming of the Ministers, attributing it to the huge workload and promised improvement in time management by the Ministers.

“The ministers have too much work which normally forces them to come late but late coming is not intentionally done,” Nakadama said.

She added, “The ministers normally come just minutes after plenary has started. I had reached two minutes after the House had started and then the Speaker adjourned the House. I believe they will be improving. We shall also keep informing the Ministers about that issue of late coming.”

Vincent Ssempijja, Minister of Defence & Veteran Affairs, attributed his late arrival for yesterday’s plenary sitting on the thick traffic jam & road works on Jinja Road, saying it took him over 1hour to travel from Mbuya to Parliament, despite having the UPDF sirens & lead car to make way for him.

However, Rule 114 of the Rules of Procedure requires Ministers to attend Sittings of the House and where one is unable to attend, he or she shall request another Minister to represent that Ministry’s interests in the House and notify the Speaker accordingly.

Speaker Among has said the failure of some Ministers to regularly attend and participate in House Business is an abdication of responsibility and a breach of Public trust.

“The leadership responsibilities that we hold are in public trust and we should therefore work for the common good,” Among guided.

She added, “The absence of Ministers from the House impedes the efficiency and effectiveness of the Legislature, and by implication, Government as a whole.”