ZTE included in FTSE4Good Index Series for eighth consecutive year

Shenzhen, China – ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, recently has been listed once again in the prestigious FTSE4Good Index Series, a responsible investment (RI) index of FTSE Russell, a London Stock Exchange Group company, marking its eighth consecutive inclusion. ZTE’s H-share and A-share were previously included in the FTSE4Good Index Series in 2015 and 2021 respectively.

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

As a frontrunner in the ICT industry, ZTE has been incorporating the ethos of sustainable development into its corporate governance and operational endeavors, continuously elevating its social responsibility performance.

During the recent years, ZTE has actively engaged in global decarbonization and economic transformation, assuming a pivotal role in promoting green development. This May, the Company expressed its participation in the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), with the aim to achieve significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in line with the 1.5°C temperature rise limitation pathway and ultimately reach net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.

In terms of shouldering corporate social responsibility, ZTE has consistently championed the ethos of Tech for Good, making sustained contributions to the betterment of global community. On the 55th World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) this May, ZTE reaffirmed its commitment to ITU’s Partner2Connect Digital Coalition, aiming to play a pivotal role in narrowing the digital divide and facilitating meaningful and sustainable connectivity, as well as driving digital transformation for people in the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

Regarding corporate governance, ZTE lays emphasis on preventing emerging risks to solidify its position as a highly resilient organization, and has always been adhering to compliance in operation for steady business growth.

As a member of the UN Global Compact and Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI), ZTE has proactively released its sustainability reports for 15 consecutive years. Remarkably, the Company’s sustainability accomplishments have also been recognized by other leading indices and rankings, such as 2022 CDP Environmental Leadership Award, 2022 and 2023 Fortune China’s ESG Influential List, 2022 Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies.

ABOUT FTSE4Good Index Series:

FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti-Corruption and Climate Change. Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria.