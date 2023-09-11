ADF collaborator hands over self to police

Allied Democratic Force (ADF) collaborator in Rubirizi has reportedly handed over himself to the joint security agencies in the district of police and the Army, Eagle Online has established.

According to Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson the collaborator who is currently held at Makenke Army Barracks in Mbarara was identified as William Byaruhanga.

“We have an ADF collaborator in Rubirizi who yesterday handed himself to the joint security agencies in the district. He has been identified as William Byaruhanga,” Enanga said.

He implored all other members of the ADF who are filtering in because of the pressure in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to also surrender to the joint security agencies before they are arrested and charged.

The development comes a week after the recovery of six improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The IEDs were recovered within the Central business district in Rubaga division.

The IED were recovered at Miracle Centre, Mabiito in Nateete, Guest House in Ngobe-Bunamwaya while the three other IEDs were recovered at the suspects’ two-roomed houses at Lungujja.

So far six people have been nabbed of the IEDs. According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the suspects are linked to the Allied Democratic Force (ADF) terrorists.

In November 2021, the two Forces launched joint air and artillery strikes against ADF camps. The attack on ADF camps follows three terror attacks which claimed four lives and scores injured.

Police said the first explosive occurred at Digida Pork joint in Komamboga, Lungala along Kampala Masaka Highway, Parliamentary Avenue and Kampala Central Police Station (CPS).