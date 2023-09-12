Besigye, Lukwago meet FDC delegates a head of parallel delegates’ conferences

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Secretary General, Nandala Mafabi is expected to address several members of the party amid the escalating fights between two top party brasses.

There is ongoing inflight between former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye and party president Patrick Amuriat. Besigye accuses Amuriat of getting money from the ruling party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to finance his campaigns.

The meeting held at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi is aimed at creating harmony among party members. Several leaders asked Amuriat to stop chairman Wasswa Birigwa’s separate extraordinary delegate’s conference.

According FDC constitution Birigwa is mandated to convene the delegates conference however due to the misunderstanding in the party, Amuriat’s faction which remained at the party headquarters says he will not unless Amuriat authorizes him.

Birigwa’s event set for the September 19 faces funding challenges. Currently Besigye’s faction and other high-ranking party officials convene a crucial gathering with FDC delegates in Greater Masaka.

Yesterday, Boniface Bamwenda Tuterebuka, chairperson of the FDC electoral commission who is also part of Amuriat’s group said at least 30 people have picked nomination forms ahead of the October 6, 2023 delegates’ conference. The conference is scheduled to happen at UMA show grounds, Lugogo in Kampala.