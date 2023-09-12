Kasubi Royal tombs get off list of UNESCO World Heritage sites in danger

Kasubi Royal tombs have been removed off the list of the UNESCO World Heritage sites in danger.

The list includes 55 Heritage sites in danger from 35 countries including Kenya and Tanzania.

The announcement has been made at the ongoing UNESCO conference taking place in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

UNESCO’s decision gives light to the Buganda kingdom for the first time to host both domestic and international tourists since a fire gutted it in March 2010.

With the help of President Yoweri Museveni, Government of Japan, Buganda Kingdom vowed to restore the site. Reconstruction started in 2014.

Kasubi Tombs was built by Mutesa in 1882 and it became a royal burial ground in 1884. It is the burial grounds for four kings of Buganda and other members of the Baganda royal family.

The site is one of 31 royal tombs across the Buganda kingdom since the kingdom was founded in the 13th century. Traditionally, the body of the deceased king was buried in one place, with a separate shrine for the deceased king’s jawbone, believed to contain his soul.